Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers over 3 years

HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.
HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.(HP Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – HP is downsizing.

The company announced Tuesday it will lay off thousands of workers over the next three years.

HP is the latest tech company to announce major cuts as concerns about the economy grow.

The computer maker also disclosed its quarterly earnings dropped 11% compared with a year ago.

HP has a global workforce of about 51,000 employees and it expects to reduce it by 4,000 to 6,000 workers by 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Ebenezer MS students build planter boxes
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
Liberty Fire Services responds to Midway structure fire
Sunday evening fire destroys historical home in Midway
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street

Latest News

Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm arrested in South Florida
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
FILE - Alana Gee, the widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing...
Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player’s death