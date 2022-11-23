New Savannah Fire Chief sworn in at city hall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah now has a new full time fire chief.

Interim Fire Chief Elzie Kitchen was officially sworn in at a ceremony today at City Hall.

Mayor Van Johnson and City Manager Jay Melder were also in attendance.

Chief Kitchen says he’s looking forward to meeting his staff and had a message for other firefighters who are still early in their careers.

“So, what I would like them to know is, that you can work your way from anywhere. Even when it looks hard, or you can’t move forward, if you keep the positive attitude, keep a good work ethic, then anything could be possible, and I was fortunate enough to have things fall into place, where I could be able to move up.”

City Manager Jay Melder announced Chief Kitchen would permanently serve in the role earlier this month.

Kitchen has been serving as interim since July of this year.

He’s been with the fire department since 1998.

