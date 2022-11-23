Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter

Gary Kocher
Gary Kocher(Rincon Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter.

Gary Kocher is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department.

Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in St. Petersburg, Florida. He moved to Rincon in 1986 and started volunteering with the Rincon Fire Department in July 1987.

Kocher won multiple awards for his service such as Firefighter of the year.

Rincon Engine 1 was dedicated to Kocher for his 35 years of service to the community and leadership ability to the new firefighters in the Rincon Fire Department.

Gary Kocher
Gary Kocher(Rincon Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Windsor Forest
Two injured after shooting on Winwood Place
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son

Latest News

Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
*
Savannah/HHI airport expecting 10,000 flight passengers Wednesday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
14th annual Feed the Hungry event happening Wednesday
The Shop by Lantern market
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro