Smooth sailing through Thanksgiving1

First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Morning temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s at daybreak.

This is one of the busiest travel days of the year, thankfully our area looks decent! We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions, but a few spotty showers will be possible. Thankfully, the showers will be isolated and not heavy. Temperatures warm from the mid 50s at daybreak to the mid 60s during the afternoon.

If you have to get up early on Thanksgiving, the weather will be nice! Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 50s. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer, with highs near 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. I can’t completely rule out a shower, but most of us will remain dry during the day. Showers increase late Thursday.

The end of the week, into the weekend, looks a bit more unsettled. A warm front will lift north across the area. This will lead to us seeing morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. If you have shopping plans, have your rain gear with you. Scattered showers are possible, along with an isolated rumble of thunder or two.

Our rain chances linger into the weekend as a cold front moves in Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Along with showers, a storm or two will be possible during this time.

Cooler mornings return next week with lows back in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

