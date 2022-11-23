Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers and Army leaders are celebrating Thanksgiving a day early at Fort Stewart. Dining staff say they expect to serve at least 500 people Wednesday.

The dining facility for the 2nd Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart was as the site for a family gathering of sorts.

“Being part of a greater organization, we’re like all we have, right? So, the Army ,we try to stay as one. I feel like with Thanksgiving, or any big meal we do, the soldiers continue to bond and have that connection,” Sgt. Tayla Lazard said.

Wednesday’s Thanksgiving meal… served with the purpose… of bringing soldiers together.

“They can’t be around their families, a lot of them cannot travel home, the short nice, the families can’t come here, maybe it’s the weather, maybe it’s money, whatever that may be. This is the ultimate time that we can say the 2nd Brigade as a family is coming together as a family. Our culinary arts specialists are bringing this family together,” Csm. Jennifer Sherwood said.

Cooking 29 turkeys and countless sides and fixings is no small effort.

“This is our Super Bowl. It’s the biggest meal. It’s where everybody is here before Christmas. It’s the only meal that most people aren’t able to go home, it’s that one meal where everybody can be together,” Sfc. Victor Fincher said.

Something else that makes the day special members of Army leadership are the ones doing the serving including Major General Charles Costanza slicing the cake the 3rd ID way.

