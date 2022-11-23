Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Top Teacher: Elvanzetta McCall

(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elvanzetta McCall teaches at Coastal Academy in Liberty County.

It’s a school for severe emotional behavior disorder, and also students with autism

McCall says she got into teaching because of her own family.

“I got into Special Ed, because I had a sister with special needs, and my mom is a retired special needs teacher. She taught for 42 years, so I have been around special ed all my life,” McCall said.

McCall says building a relationship with her students is the key to learning.

“Once you have that trust, and you connect, they know they have someone in the world they can talk to,” McCall said.

“I nominated Ms. McCall as a WTOC Top Teacher because she helps us, whenever we have a problem she helps us, she listens to us,” student Trevon Jackson said.

“It’s very rewarding and there is no amount of money in the world that can replace that feeling of being able to touch a student’s life,” McCall said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Windsor Forest
1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son

Latest News

Ebenezer MS students build planter boxes
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
THE News at 11
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
SCORE holds 2022 BizPitch Savannah entrepreneurial competition
THE News at 6
Top Teacher: Sean Vetrovsky