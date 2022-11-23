Top Teacher: Elvanzetta McCall

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elvanzetta McCall teaches at Coastal Academy in Liberty County.

It’s a school for severe emotional behavior disorder, and also students with autism

McCall says she got into teaching because of her own family.

“I got into Special Ed, because I had a sister with special needs, and my mom is a retired special needs teacher. She taught for 42 years, so I have been around special ed all my life,” McCall said.

McCall says building a relationship with her students is the key to learning.

“Once you have that trust, and you connect, they know they have someone in the world they can talk to,” McCall said.

“I nominated Ms. McCall as a WTOC Top Teacher because she helps us, whenever we have a problem she helps us, she listens to us,” student Trevon Jackson said.

“It’s very rewarding and there is no amount of money in the world that can replace that feeling of being able to touch a student’s life,” McCall said.

