Union Mission served 375 Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served more than 375 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and people in need.

They also gave free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. More than 40 volunteers helped set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals, and spread holiday cheer.

“We have a great support from through out the community and today we have a lot of volunteers from all walks of our community as a whole and they’re here today to help us,” President CEO of Union Mission Michael Trayor said.

Union Mission has cared for Savannah’s homeless community for 85 years.

They offer emergency, transitional and permanent housing solutions to those in need.

