Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Union Mission served 375 Thanksgiving meals to those in need

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Union Mission served more than 375 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and people in need.

They also gave free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. More than 40 volunteers helped set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals, and spread holiday cheer.

“We have a great support from through out the community and today we have a lot of volunteers from all walks of our community as a whole and they’re here today to help us,” President CEO of Union Mission Michael Trayor said.

Union Mission has cared for Savannah’s homeless community for 85 years.

They offer emergency, transitional and permanent housing solutions to those in need.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Windsor Forest
1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place
Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Georgia Southern graduate student team up for study on river
Thanksgiving shoppers
Hilton Head grocery store prepares for last minute Thanksgiving shoppers
Ogeechee River
Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Georgia Southern graduate student team up for study on river
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested