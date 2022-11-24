Sky Cams
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Catherine Jones Ministries gave out Thanksgiving meals today.

For the fourth year in a row, they invited the homeless community for a warm meal.

Pastor Jones says during this time of the year, due to Covid-19 and other changes, she knows there are people less fortunate and wanted to give back by feeding the homeless.

“This is the season of giving and when God blesses us, he blesses us for us to give back. And truly, our ministry is small in numbers but big at heart and giving is what we specialize in,” said Pastor Catherine Jones.

Pastor Jones said they were prepared to feed about 125 people today.

