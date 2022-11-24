CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day on Savannah’s southside as a shipping company partnered with Feed the Hungry to hand-out 1,500 turkeys to families in need.

There was a nice turnout for the give-away over at Windsor Forest Community Center.

CMA CGM donated the turkeys and there was also a whole lot of fresh produce for people to pick-up.

You’d recognize their boats if you saw them... they use the Georgia Ports frequently.

Feed the hungry, a local group founded by Representative Carl Gilliard, helped them make today happen.

A CMA CGM rep told us - they are happy to give back.

{Amber Leonard, CMA-CGM}

“We are excited to bring these turkeys to the savannah community, and we hope that by providing the staple of the Thanksgiving meal, that there will be more people that can enjoy the holiday,” said Amber Leonard with CMA CGM.

Today’s event was part of CMA CGM’s mission to feed $130,000 people across America this Thanksgiving.

