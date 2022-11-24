First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season.

The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history.

The church sits on one of the oldest pieces of black-owned land in the country.

It was purchased by Andrew Bryan, a slave who bought his freedom and became the church’s pastor.

They say they want people to be proud of where they live while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.

“Christ...Jesus is the reason for the season. Christ was born and we can bring back more unity through Christ it’s very important not only for this community but for the whole world. Once you know the history of the area it brings pride to you,” said Georgia Benton, a member of First Bryan Baptist Church.

First Bryan Baptist Church is more than 230 years old.

Organizers are planning to continue this tradition every year the day before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.