Jamie Ertle’s Thanksgiving WX Forecast 11-24-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’re enjoying your holiday! We’ve had some light rain move in from the Atlantic and temperatures have warmed for some like Savannah 71° and Jesup 73° but Statesboro is only 64°. We’ll remain mostly cloudy for the rest of our Thanksgiving with temperatures in the low 60s at sunset through midnight.

A warm front will lift through Georgia and South Carolina on Friday then kinda settle back south of us Friday evening. So, we’ll stay cloudy with Daybreak Black Friday temps 56°-61° inland to the coast and some morning showers possible, and patchy dense fog, so please be careful if heading out for those “early bird deals.”

Mid-morning may be rainy along I-16 north to the coast and the Lowcountry with isolated rain south of the Altamaha and this will continue through sunset. The rain totals have not been consistent as far as how much but it has shown that Sylvania to Hampton to Savannah will most likely get more than Jesup, Baxley, and Darien. Expect highs to struggle to reach 70°

Saturday isn’t as quite as messy as high pressure moves back in and some sunshine! We’ll have a bit of a cooler start around 51° and mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine in the afternoon and a high of 71°.

Rain possible by Daybreak Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. We warm to the middle 70s as a warm front lifts quickly ahead of a strong cold front that’ll sweep through in the afternoon. Widespread showers and storms likely.

Sunshine returns (it’s been a while...a whole week!) on Monday.

MARINE: Patchy fog late. Friday: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 4-5 ft, a chance of showers. Friday Night: N winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft, a chance of showers in the evening. Saturday: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft. Saturday night: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft. Sunday: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, seas 4 to 5 ft, showers likely with a slight chance of storms.

Stay safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

~JErtle

