Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Reports: Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case

Authorities have charged Robinson’s friend in death, after Robinson left Charlotte for Cabo and didn’t return home.
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued and arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month, multiple Mexican news outlets reported Wednesday night.

Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.

According to the Diario El Independiente and NBCS Noticias, a Mexican prosecutor says the warrant was issued for Robinson’s friend, who was identified as the direct aggressor in events that occurred on Oct. 29.

Related: Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Her parents were initially told by others on the trip that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning. After Robinson died, the family says they were told by Mexican authorities that alcohol poisoning was determined as the cause of her death.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

A video that made the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly show Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

Last week, the FBI said that they “opened an investigation in the death of Robinson.”

A GoFundMe page for Robinson can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Windsor Forest
1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place
Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

Latest News

Alan Perry
Alan Perry wins Hilton Head Island mayoral runoff election
Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday
THE News at 6
Georgia State Patrol urges caution while driving for the Thanksgiving holiday
Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart
Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving early at Fort Stewart