Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park

Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park
Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs.

The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire.

They had over 1200 runners for the 4 miles run, but there was also a Kids K and a Diaper Dash before that.

There was a costume contest out there as well and just a whole bunch of fun for a good cause.

“It is for a great cause it’s a win win situation. 100% of the proceeds for this race go toward our community fund and helps directly benefit our community neighbors across our four-county region. Plus, our proceeds for Turkey Trot have helped benefit over 206,000 of our community members last year alone, " said Laurie Humphries, the director of Volunteers and Events with the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Family friend details hours before Leilani Simon was arrested
Leilani and Quinton Simon
No bond set for Chatham County mother accused of murdering her toddler
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Windsor Forest
1 dead after double shooting on Winwood Place
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals
THE News at 11
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families
THE News at 11
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families