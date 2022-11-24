Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs.

The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire.

They had over 1200 runners for the 4 miles run, but there was also a Kids K and a Diaper Dash before that.

There was a costume contest out there as well and just a whole bunch of fun for a good cause.

“It is for a great cause it’s a win win situation. 100% of the proceeds for this race go toward our community fund and helps directly benefit our community neighbors across our four-county region. Plus, our proceeds for Turkey Trot have helped benefit over 206,000 of our community members last year alone, " said Laurie Humphries, the director of Volunteers and Events with the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

