Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Salvation Army
Salvation Army(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army is helping make sure that people have a warm Thanksgiving meal in Savannah today.

Organizers say it’s all thanks to the support of the surrounding community.

“The Salvation Army could never do anything, we’d just be a room full of oddly dressed people with good intentions if it wasn’t for this community coming in and making this possible,” said Maj. Paul Eagan, Salvation Army Corps Officer.

Staff and volunteers with The Salvation Army have been prepping for more than a week to serve around 250 meals today to people who could use a helping hand this holiday season.

The meal featured turkey, sides, and all the fixings, and a full array of deserts, all made possible by donations and volunteer help. Maj. Paul Eagan says today is about more than just the food.

“The Salvation Army is here to meet human need. Human need involves food, and shelter, and safety. But it also goes higher than that. We have a need for love, we have a need for self fulfillment, companionship, The Salvation Army is able to do that as well through our senior programs, our youth activities, then just gathering around the table.”

The need for food continues well past Thanksgiving. For information on how to donate to the Salvation Army, click here.

