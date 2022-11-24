‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City.

“Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad Lauren and Leni Weber, who are visiting from Miami, Florida.

A magical place that many visitors planned to spend the day exploring.

“We came to Savannah to get a long weekend off, have Thanksgiving dinner at Paula Deen’s. Just enjoy walking about and checking things out,” said Mike Reesor, who is visiting from Clinton, Tennessee.

Many, grateful to have some time together with their families.

“This is nice to be down here with them and spending Thanksgiving break, and not being up in my dorm, Go Gators though! But this is very nice,” said Jessica Williams and Adrian De Leon, who are visiting from Orlando, Florida.

Something else people are thankful for this year that Broughton Street is back open to traffic for the holidays.

“We are very excited. We come down here a lot, just walking or with our jobs as well. Just to have it opened, and everything with the tree too, pretty awesome that they got it all done,” said Casey and Daniel Eastwood.

Making holiday shopping a little easier ahead of Black Friday.

“All the shopping tomorrow, right here, whatever is open, whatever is going on, we’ll definitely make the rounds. Support small business.”

After today, many people will have their sights set on Christmas.

The tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull will be lit at 5:30 p.m. on Friday as a part of Savannah Holly Days to ring in the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.