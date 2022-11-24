Sky Cams
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday

Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Beech Island, SC
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?

The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories.

Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday.

In addition to park entries, tours at three historic homes will also be included.

The historic homes are Rose Hill Plantation, Redcliffe Plantation and Hampton Plantation.

The promotion is part of the agency’s #OptOutsideSC challenge and encourages South Carolinians to spend time outside on the day after Thanksgiving.

To find a list of state parks, click here.

