Send letters to Santa Claus through mailboxes on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving isn’t quite over, but the Christmas spirit is already spreading throughout Hilton Head Island.

You can now find mailboxes outside of fire stations across the island that will get your Christmas letters right to the North Pole.

Today, Santa Claus was on Hilton Head Island hearing about the presents people what for Christmas. He says the first step to making sure he knows what you want is to send him a letter to the North Pole.

Mailboxes can be found at every fire station on Hilton Head to make sure you get exactly what you want for the holidays.

“Ho Ho Ho”

When you’re dropping off your letters to this mailbox, decorated with gingerbread men, lights and presents - don’t forget to include your return address, because You’ll be hearing from Santa soon after.

“Children like to have a specific thing listed on their letter and if they drop them off at the fire houses, then they’ll get direct to the north pole and I’ll get to read them and Mrs. Claus will read them and the elves will get busy and do what they can to help with particularly the one most desired thing at the top of their list,” said Santa Claus.

So don’t forget to stop by a fire station and send Santa your letter this Christmas.

