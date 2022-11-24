Thanksgiving Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, slight rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Thanksgiving! If you have to get up early on Thanksgiving, the weather will be nice!

Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 50s. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer, with highs near 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. I can’t completely rule out a shower, but most of us will remain dry during the day. Our chance for a light shower increases Thursday evening.

The end of the week, into the weekend, looks a bit more unsettled. A front will be approaching our region, which will lead to increased rain chances starting Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. If you have shopping plans, have your rain gear with you. Scattered showers are possible, along with an isolated rumble of thunder or two. The further north you live, the better chance you have at seeing rain on Friday.

Our rain chances linger into the weekend as a cold front moves in Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Along with showers, a storm or two will be possible during this time.

Cooler mornings return next week with lows back in the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday as the work week starts out on a dry note.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

