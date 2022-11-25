Businesses in Pooler prepare for Small Business Saturday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people got their holiday shopping started on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is an important day for locally owned shops like Geechie Rootz.

Geechie Rootz, a family-owned store selling authentic clothing and items from Africa, has been located in Tanger Outlets Savannah for two and a half years. Owner Joey Shokes says this holiday season, he’s noticed shoppers being more mindful of their spending likely due to inflation.

“It’s been a little slow, folks are kind of buying things that they need, not really things that they want. So, I mean, but you know, we’re still here, the lights are still on, we still have the keys,” said Joey Shokes, owner of Geechie Rootz African Market.

Shokes says 78% of their customers are from out of town, and their location in the outlets helps bring in foot traffic.

“Being here helps us. The larger stores are like the anchor stores. People come here for Nike, for Tommy Hilfiger, for Old Navy, and they see us.”

Small Business Saturday… serving as an important chance for his business to bring in some holiday revenue.

“Shop small business. Help out small businesses. You’re helping out your community, you’re helping out your neighbor, you’re helping out your church sister your church brother, that uncle or aunt, just shop small.”

Shokes says they’ll have special offers for shoppers tomorrow. It’s the beginning of what he hopes will be a profitable holiday season.

