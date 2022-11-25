Sky Cams
Columbia City Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Johnny Mercer Theater

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be snow in Savannah tomorrow - it’s guaranteed.

The Columbia City Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker returns to Savannah in its traditional spot of the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the most elaborate snow scene the show has ever had.

William Starrett is Columbia City’s Artistic Director. He was here this morning with Sydney Murrell, one of the 30 professional dancers in the cast for a look ahead to tomorrow’s show at the Johnny Mercer Theater.

