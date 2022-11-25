Damp, gloomy Friday ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are up early to do some Black Friday shopping, grab your rain gear!

Showers are drifting northeast this morning. Drive safe if you are out on the roads! pic.twitter.com/1xgFzBZd4i — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 25, 2022

Spotty showers will be around through the morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. We are also watching for the potential of fog developing around daybreak. Scattered showers will be around as a front approaches from the west. The best chance for showers will be for our northern communities, along and north of I-16. Temperatures will be in the 60s throughout the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, just about average for this time of the year.

Saturday’s weather is really looking nice! Morning temperatures will be cooler, with lows near 50 degrees for Savannah and upper 40s for inland communities. Rain isn’t expected Saturday, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our rain chance returns on Sunday as a warm front lifts north and a low approaches from the west, making Saturday the better day to put up outdoor decorations. Afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 70s, ahead of a cold front that will move through by Monday.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s with highs near 70 degrees. Tuesday morning will be out coolest out of the next week, with upper 40s returning to Savannah. Another slight chance of rain returns midweek.

