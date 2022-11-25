Sky Cams
Early voting for Georgia Senate Runoff begins Saturday in Chatham Co.

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting for the Georgia U.S. Senate Runoff Election begins Saturday in Chatham County.

Friday morning, Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office listed 28 counties in the state that will have early voting this weekend.

Chatham County is the only one in our area listed.

If you plan to vote in Chatham County, you can only do so at the County Voter Registration Office.

On Sunday, you will be able to vote at the County Voter Registration Office and at the Savannah Civic Center.

Starting Monday, you will be able to vote at the same five locations that were open for the general election.

A full list of early voting locations are listed below:

  • Saturday, Nov. 26:
    • Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 27:
    • Main Office at 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
    • Savannah Civic Center at 301 W Oglethorpe Ave from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Precinct changes for Dec. 6:
    • Precincts 1-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church will vote at the Montgomery Athletic Association at 10155 Ferguson Avenue
    • Precincts 8-13 Savannah Christian School will vote at 803 Silk Hope Baptist Church at 4929 Pineland Drive

