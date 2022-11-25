Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: Artist Mitchell Lee Kolbe discusses exhibit “Wild Ponies of Cumberland Island’'

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Artist Mitchell Lee Kolbe’s latest exhibit is designed to spark conversation about Georgia’s oldest and most beloved Inhabitants.’

“Wild Ponies of Cumberland Island’' opens at Plant Riverside’s Grand Bohemian Gallery today and runs through December 23rd.

The artist was in-studio with us this morning with a look at his work with these captivating animals that roam Georgia’s largest and southernmost barrier island.

