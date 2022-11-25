Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 11-25-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Well, the rain is here but the warm front didn’t make it as far north as anticipated, that’s why it’s 70° in Jesup and 60° in Statesboro.

We’ve got High pressure with drier to our north and a front that’s facilitating a moisture stream. Who wins? I think the drizzle continues through sunset, that is at 5:21pm and then tapers off considerably. The lighting of the Savannah Christmas tree will be damp, but not necessarily raining...the whole time. We’ll have steady clearing overnight.

Daybreak Saturday will have sunshine and a bit chillier 47° inland to 52° at the beaches. Afternoon highs near 68° becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The high pressure will then move offshore Saturday night.

Sunday warm front will move northward through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry hence our highs near 75°, then a cold front will pass through later in the afternoon. Rain showers are likely across the entire forecast area on Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible but nothing severe.

The cold front will quickly usher in cooler air, and Daybreak Monday temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s, with low 50s along the coastline. We start a fresh week with sunshine after a week long of gray skies. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Next chance of rain is Wednesday evening into Thursday. No thirties in the foreseeable future!

Marine: TONIGHT...NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight, seas 3 to 4 ft, showers after sunset. SATURDAY...NE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon, seas 4 to 5 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. SUNDAY...S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt, seas 4 to 6 ft, afternoon showers and some thunderstorms.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

