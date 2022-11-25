Plant Riverside kicks off Savannah Christmas Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Christmas Market returned to the Plant Riverside District today.

The open-air market features vendors, entertainment, and dining.

There is also plenty for your little ones to do.

A special Kid’s Corner has free children’s holiday activities, including ornament decorating, writing letters to Santa, and more.

Your kids can also get photos with Santa every day from now through Christmas.

We spoke to some visitors who took the opportunity to come downtown on Black Friday, and take in the festive atmosphere.

“We came in town to visit family, they just moved here this summer, we’re from Pensacola, Florida, and we wanted to come down and see the Christmas Market, and there’s a little kid area, so our kids could write letters to Santa,” said Amy Piedmont.

“They sent their list to santa and now they got to decorate some ornaments, and we’re just going to celebrate with family,” said Lauren Kontos.

The Christmas Market goes through New Year’s Day.

