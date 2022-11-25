Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Holly Days returns, Christmas tree lighting happening Friday night

The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Holly Days returns to welcome the holiday season!

It all begins Friday, Nov, 25 with the Christmas Tree Lighting on Broughton Street. The lighting ceremony is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and will have live entertainment.

WTOC will be livestreaming the tree lighting.

For a full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details in Shanquella Robinson's death released
Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’
Leilani Simon
After arrest, revisiting Leilani Simon’s exclusive interview with WTOC
Kareem Smalls, left, and his mother, Lavania Smalls, right.
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
Holiday light event is now walkable again at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

Latest News

Shoppers head out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday shopping
THE News at 6
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need
THE News at 6
Send letters to Santa Claus through mailboxes on Hilton Head Island
THE News at 6
Catherine Jones Ministries serves free Thanksgiving meals