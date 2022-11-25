Savannah Holly Days returns, Christmas tree lighting happening Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Holly Days returns to welcome the holiday season!

It all begins Friday, Nov, 25 with the Christmas Tree Lighting on Broughton Street. The lighting ceremony is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and will have live entertainment.

WTOC will be livestreaming the tree lighting.

For a full list of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.