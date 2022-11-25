Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year.

“Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only have one present left on my list,” said Hayden Casto.

Shoppers… flocking to stores… and lining up to get the best deals starting at 6 a.m.

“I’ve done most of my Christmas shopping already, I like just to come out and see the people. Everybody is so excited, just look around, really. Pick out some things, if not, that’s fine too,” said Pam and Paige Raper, visiting from Springfied.

This holiday season, finding deals is especially important to shoppers, as inflation continues to loom.

“Our chairman of the board, Steve Tanger, he always says, in good times, shoppers want a good deal, in hard times, shoppers need a good deal,” said Jennifer Hagan, the marketing director at the Tanger Outlets Savannah.

Which is exactly what brought shoppers to the outlets today.

“That definitely is a benefit. This was 50% off of three shirts, versus one shirt for the price of three. Definitely come here for that, I think everybody else is doing the same thing. Definitely comes in clutch. Then we’re going to Puma and Nike, we’re definitely taking advantage of all the sales this year,” said Andrew Caple.

With today’s large turnout, shoppers say the lines didn’t keep them away.

“Lines? I purposely avoided them. I went to all the stores that I knew didn’t have lines first, then came back around, then usually the lines would have dissipated.”

Staff members with Tanger Outlets say they expect this weekend to be just as busy as today, so there’s still plenty of time to get in and get those gifts purchased.

