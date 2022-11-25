Tybee Island to hold first holiday market this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybrisa St. will be filled with people and businesses for Tybee Island’s first holiday market On Saturday.

Organizers say the market will help vendors in need of more business during this off season.

There are 35 vendors already signed up to participate, and there will be several nonprofit organizations here hosting activities for kids. The event that includes a cornhole tournament, polar express train and live music will go from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tybee Main Street Executive Director Cassidi Kendrick says adding this event to their annual tree lighting festivities is about supporting their local businesses.

“We know this is sort of the off season for Tybee. People are still out there but near as much as we have over the summer and we just want our businesses to be successful all year long. We figured why not make the tree lighting day an all day affair. We’ve got our vendors out there. We’ve got our small businesses will be popping up down on Tybrisa St.,” said. Kendrick.

The part people have been waiting for all year, the Christmas tree lighting, is set to begin at 6 p.m.

