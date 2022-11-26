Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday.

The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets.

The city does warn that you could feel the ground vibrate and that noises will impact downtown and midtown Savannah.

The project is to replace a major sewer force main that provides service to the Westside Savannah and Chatham Parkway areas.

