December Football: Area high school football playoff schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Only a few teams from southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry remain in the running for a state football championship.

GHSA teams will vie for spots in the state finals on Friday, December 2, while area SCHSL and GIAA teams will play for state titles on Thursday, December 1.

All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GHSA STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAAA

Troup County at Benedictine

CLASS AA

Thomson at Appling County

CLASS A- DIVISION I

Swainsboro at Irwin County

SCHSL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP- BENEDICT COLLEGE (COLUMBIA, SC)

CLASS AAA

Beaufort vs. Powdersville (Thurs. 12/01- 7:00 p.m.)

GIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP- MERCER UNIVERSITY (MACON, GA)

CLASS A

Robert Toombs vs. Thomas Jefferson (Thurs. 12/01- 5:00 p.m.

