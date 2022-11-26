December Football: Area high school football playoff schedule
Five area teams are left standing in the hunt for a state football championship
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Only a few teams from southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry remain in the running for a state football championship.
GHSA teams will vie for spots in the state finals on Friday, December 2, while area SCHSL and GIAA teams will play for state titles on Thursday, December 1.
All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GHSA STATE SEMIFINALS
CLASS AAAA
Troup County at Benedictine
CLASS AA
Thomson at Appling County
CLASS A- DIVISION I
Swainsboro at Irwin County
SCHSL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP- BENEDICT COLLEGE (COLUMBIA, SC)
CLASS AAA
Beaufort vs. Powdersville (Thurs. 12/01- 7:00 p.m.)
GIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP- MERCER UNIVERSITY (MACON, GA)
CLASS A
Robert Toombs vs. Thomas Jefferson (Thurs. 12/01- 5:00 p.m.
