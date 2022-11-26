Sky Cams
High school football playoff scores (11/25/22)

Several area teams keep their deep playoff runs alive with wins Friday night
The Tigers outscored Rabun County 21-0 in the second half en route to a 35-10 win to advance to...
The Tigers outscored Rabun County 21-0 in the second half en route to a 35-10 win to advance to the state semifinals Friday night.(WTOC)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your team is practicing on Thanksgiving, it means things are going well.

In Georgia, those teams practicing on Turkey Day are preparing for state quarterfinal games. In South Carolina, it means a state semifinal game is on the docket.

Several teams will now be practicing into December after advancing on Friday night.

GHSA STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS AAAA

Benedictine 34 Stockbridge 14- Final

Wayne County 12 North Oconee 31- Final

CLASS AAA

Calvary Day 0 Cedar Grove 30- Final

Sandy Creek 51 Savannah Christian 21- Final

CLASS AA

Appling County 44 Callaway 21- Final

Pierce County 22 Fellowship Christian 40- Final

CLASS A-DIVISION I

Metter 7 Prince Avenue Christian 23- Final

Rabun County 10 Swainsboro 35- Final

SCHSL STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAA

Beaufort 30 Dillon 21- Final

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

