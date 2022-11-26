High school football playoff scores (11/25/22)
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your team is practicing on Thanksgiving, it means things are going well.
In Georgia, those teams practicing on Turkey Day are preparing for state quarterfinal games. In South Carolina, it means a state semifinal game is on the docket.
Several teams will now be practicing into December after advancing on Friday night.
GHSA STATE QUARTERFINALS
CLASS AAAA
Benedictine 34 Stockbridge 14- Final
Wayne County 12 North Oconee 31- Final
CLASS AAA
Calvary Day 0 Cedar Grove 30- Final
Sandy Creek 51 Savannah Christian 21- Final
CLASS AA
Appling County 44 Callaway 21- Final
Pierce County 22 Fellowship Christian 40- Final
CLASS A-DIVISION I
Metter 7 Prince Avenue Christian 23- Final
Rabun County 10 Swainsboro 35- Final
SCHSL STATE SEMIFINALS
CLASS AAA
Beaufort 30 Dillon 21- Final
