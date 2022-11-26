High school football playoff scores (11/25/22)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your team is practicing on Thanksgiving, it means things are going well.

In Georgia, those teams practicing on Turkey Day are preparing for state quarterfinal games. In South Carolina, it means a state semifinal game is on the docket.

Several teams will now be practicing into December after advancing on Friday night.

GHSA STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS AAAA

Benedictine 34 Stockbridge 14- Final

Wayne County 12 North Oconee 31- Final

CLASS AAA

Calvary Day 0 Cedar Grove 30- Final

Sandy Creek 51 Savannah Christian 21- Final

CLASS AA

Appling County 44 Callaway 21- Final

Pierce County 22 Fellowship Christian 40- Final

CLASS A-DIVISION I

Metter 7 Prince Avenue Christian 23- Final

Rabun County 10 Swainsboro 35- Final

SCHSL STATE SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAA

Beaufort 30 Dillon 21- Final

