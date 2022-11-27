2022 Boat Parade of Lights underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boats decorated for the holidays sailed past River Street tonight for the return of the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights.

It’s a 20 year tradition where boaters decorate their vessels in holiday themed lights and inflatables.

Decorations included snowmen and a massive Santa Claus.

Proceeds from this year’s parade benefitted the Greenbriar Children’s Center.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.