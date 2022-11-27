Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left three people hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:00 Sunday morning they received a report of a vehicle that was shot at while driving on Burnt Church Road.

Police say when they arrived to the area they found a vehicle on Ann Smith Drive with damage from gunfire.

Three victims were found inside the car with gunshot wounds.

According to police, two victims were treated by emergency services and transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital. They said the third victim left the scene as crews were rendering aid. Deputies believe this victim may have an injury or gunshot wound to one of their legs.

The sheriff’s office says for people to expect an increased law enforcement presence in the areas of Burnt Church Road and Ann Smith Drive while investigators collect evidence. Motorists should use caution.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

