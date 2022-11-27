Sky Cams
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Mac

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office had to say goodbye to one of their own K-9′s Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says he was diagnosed with Lymphoma earlier this week and has taken a turn for the worst.

Deputies call K9 Mac a hero.

The K9 had been with the department for three years while serving as a patrol and narcotics dog.

“Some of his biggest, biggest jobs were that he was seizing narcotics out at the Georgia Port Authority. It was tremendous job he did out there,” Chief Deputy Gary Taylor said.

K9 Mac’s handler took him home to spend Thanksgiving and his final days with their family.

The sheriff’s office plans on holding a early next week.

K9 Mac was 5 years old.

