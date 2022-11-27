City of Tybee first holiday market held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island hosted their annual tree lighting this Saturday evening.

This year had some special additions and it was also their first holiday market, as a part of Small Business.

The market included 35 vendors and nonprofit organizations, live music and as well as an appearance from Santa Claus himself.

WTOC’s Mariah Congedo also emceed the tree lighting to help ring in the holiday season on the island.

