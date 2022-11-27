Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into tonight, We’ve got a warm front pushing through the area. Thus, we’ll continue tracking scattered showers and weak storms through the night into the day tomorrow.

During this time, starting temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Rain chance will continue to grow into the early afternoon when we’ll have the highest thunderstorm risks. Right now, I’m not expecting anything severe.

That doesn’t mean it still couldn’t happen. By the later afternoon, I’ll look for high temps dancing around the mid-70s for most. Before the day is out, our skies should begin to clear as more cool dry air pushes in behind the cold front.

This will lead to a beautiful but cooler start to the workweek, with lower-70s and sunny skies. By mid-week, another cold front will push in bringing more scattered rain chances and highs in the 60s going into next weekend.

