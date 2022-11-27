Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern defeats Appalachian State in thrilling fashion, earns bowl bid

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The script wrote itself. How about a rivalry matchup on the final weekend of the regular season between two programs both in need of a win to clinch bowl eligibility, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State?

Double-overtime? Why not.

The Eagles and Mountaineers continued to exchange blows for four quarters and some extra change of football, but the Eagles got the last lick, winning 51-48 in double-overtime at Paulson Stadium.

After both teams exchanged touchdowns on their first overtime drives, the Eagles held the Mountaineers to a field goal on their next drive in the second overtime.

The stage was set, on senior night, for sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease and the Eagles.

On the second play of Georgia Southern’s second overtime possession, Vantrease found walk-on wide receiver Ezrah Archie in the end zone from twenty-five yards out.

Blouses.

Clay Helton and the Eagles will now wait and see what their bowl fate will be.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son
Tybee Island to hold first holiday market this weekend
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

Latest News

Eagles get their 6th win in double overtime
Eagles get their 6th win in double overtime
The Cadets will host Troup County in the GHSA Class AAAA semifinals on Friday, December 2.
December Football: Area high school football playoff schedule
The Tigers outscored Rabun County 21-0 in the second half en route to a 35-10 win to advance to...
High school football playoff scores (11/25/22)
Tim Weah of the United States scores during the World Cup, group B soccer match between the...
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup