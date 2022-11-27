Georgia Southern defeats Appalachian State in thrilling fashion, earns bowl bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The script wrote itself. How about a rivalry matchup on the final weekend of the regular season between two programs both in need of a win to clinch bowl eligibility, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State?

Double-overtime? Why not.

The Eagles and Mountaineers continued to exchange blows for four quarters and some extra change of football, but the Eagles got the last lick, winning 51-48 in double-overtime at Paulson Stadium.

After both teams exchanged touchdowns on their first overtime drives, the Eagles held the Mountaineers to a field goal on their next drive in the second overtime.

The stage was set, on senior night, for sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease and the Eagles.

On the second play of Georgia Southern’s second overtime possession, Vantrease found walk-on wide receiver Ezrah Archie in the end zone from twenty-five yards out.

Blouses.

Clay Helton and the Eagles will now wait and see what their bowl fate will be.

