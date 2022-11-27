Truman from Victory Drive to Delesseps Ave closed following crash
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Truman Southbound from Victory Drive to Delesseps Ave is closed due to a crash.
Officials say the closure should last for an hour.
Drivers are urged to take Skidaway Road to avoid the closure.
