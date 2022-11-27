Voting in Chatham Co. begins for Georgia’s Senate runoff race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voting is now underway in Chatham County for Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff race.

The first day of early voting coming to a close Saturday evening.

Voters waiting in line were a part of the more than 1700 who cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Chatham County.

Many taking advantage of Thanksgiving time off to head to the polls.

“It’s a holiday weekend, had some extra time on my hands, and I just wanted to get it over with,” Voter Mark Conner said.

Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff race between democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is being closely watched as neither candidate received a majority of votes during last month’s midterms.

Chatham County poll workers say wait times on the first day of early voting were over an hour at times.

One voter who didn’t want to go on camera says despite the wait the process was smooth.

“When I came through the first time, cars were parked all along the road, but I decided to get in line because it’s really critical that we all come and vote and do our part.”

Chatham County is one of a few in Georgia to offer Saturday voting in the runoff after initially being banned for its proximity to a state holiday.

A judge later reversing that ruling.

“People in America work 6 and 7 days a week. Why not give them the opportunity to cast their vote?” Voter Antoinette Dunham said.

As voters head to the polls one more time.

“I was surprised that it was as close as it was, but once they stated it was going to be starting right after the holiday, I decided to try to get here the very first day that they started having the voting options.

“It was that important for you to be here?”

“Very much so.”

Early voting will continue Sunday in Chatham County at the Board of Elections office and the Civic Center.

All counties start early voting on Monday and times do differ at each location in Chatham County.

