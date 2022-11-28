‘Busy but smooth:’ Airport officials describe Thanksgiving travel at Savannah/HHI airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Thanksgiving travel rush is beginning to come to a close, after thousands across our area took to the roads and skies this holiday weekend.

A busy but smooth Thanksgiving weekend at Savannah Hilton Head International. That’s how airport officials describe this latest holiday travel rush as tens of thousands were expected to pass through here by the time the weekend was over.

A slew of hugs at Savannah Hilton Head International as loved ones head home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

Travelers saying the airports were busy but unexpectedly easygoing.

“It was surprisingly smooth. No real delays other than an aircraft delay for half an hour but other than that, smooth travel, no complaints at all,” Traveler Eric Johnson

By Saturday the TSA reported screening more than 8 million passengers nationwide.

That’s up from this time last year.

70,000 passengers were expected to pass through Savannah Hilton Head International this holiday weekend.

Despite the increase passengers say it was an easy experience.

“It was strange.”

And from the skies to the roads travelers describe a mostly hassle free getaway despite Sunday afternoon backups on some area highways.

“Initially, we were concerned because we did have a three hour drive from Newark Airport to upstate New York, but the traffic wasn’t bad. I think we hit it right,” Traveler Laura Jones said.

Savannah airport officials only describing isolated flight and baggage delays.

“How in the world we got this lucky, I am not sure,” Traveler Jerlyn Moore said.

Jeryln Moore is one of the millions who took the skies this weekend.

“I was dreading every single minute of our return today,” Moore said.

She’s traveling home after a family wedding.

“When I knew of the date, I thought, ‘Why did these young people pick that weekend? Why not the weekend before or the next one?”

But she says she was shocked out how easy the trip was.

“The wedding was spectacular. All is right with the world in terms of my Thanksgiving flight,” Moore said.

There were some problem spots in other sections of the country but for the most part here at Savannah Hilton Head International, no major delays or cancellations to report on over the weekend. Passengers ultimately surprised by the smooth travels.

