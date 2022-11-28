Sky Cams
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ gala

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new black-tie event being added to the local holiday schedule is designed to raise awareness and money for the effort to build homes and change the lives of families in our community.

Zerik Samples is the CEO of the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity. He joined Morning Break to introduce “Home for the Holidays’' - a gala at the Savannah Riverfront Marriott on Dec. 7.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Empire hosting Wine and Fries event
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ gala
