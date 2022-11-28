DNA analysis confirms Quinton Simon’s remains were found in landfill, according to FBI

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings. Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18 after several weeks of searching.

Leilani Simon reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.