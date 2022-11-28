Sky Cams
Dry start to the week, rain returns Wednesday

First Alert Weather fall
First Alert Weather fall(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures near 50 degrees under mostly clear skies.

The cold front moved offshore last night, bringing an offshore wind with it. The wind will be from the west at 10-15 miles per hour, gusting over 20 miles per hour during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 70s. Our evening will be comfortable with 50s returning shortly after sunset.

Monday Tybee Tides: -0.3′ 5:10AM I 7.7′ 11:35AM I 0.2′ 6:01PM

Tuesday morning will be on the cool side, as cooler air will filter in. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s for inland areas and mid to upper 40s around Savannah at daybreak. Afternoon highs will once again make it to the lower 70s.

Our next best chance for rain arrives on Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes across the region. Ahead of the front, highs will be in the mid 70s, but rain moves in during the afternoon into the evening. Cooler air moves in behind the front with lows in the mid 40s around Savannah Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a cooler day with highs only making it into the upper 50s during the afternoon as drier air settles back in. Friday will be the chilliest of the work week with inland areas in the upper 30s and lower 40s closer to Savannah.

Warmer weather builds back in this weekend with highs back in the low to mid 70s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

