Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Sunday Forecast

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our skies have begun to clear as more cool dry air pushes in behind the cold front. This will lead to a beautiful but cooler start tomorrow morning as low cool into the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Throughout the day, I’ll continue looking for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the lower-70s for most. It’ll be a beautiful afternoon to enjoy being outdoors or putting up Christmas decorations. Plus, we’ll look for the same weather on Tuesday.

By mid-week, another cold front will push in bringing more scattered rain chances later Wednesday into Thursday morning. This feature will also cool down high temps in the 50s &60s through Friday. Before we warm back into the 70s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Leilani Simon
Bond hearing set for Leilani Simon, mother accused of murdering her 20-month-old son
K-9 Mac
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Mac
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting

Latest News

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast
GATA
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie Ertle’s Weekend WX Forecast 11-25-2022
First Alert Weather fall
Damp, gloomy Friday ahead