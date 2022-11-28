Dylan’s Sunday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our skies have begun to clear as more cool dry air pushes in behind the cold front. This will lead to a beautiful but cooler start tomorrow morning as low cool into the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Throughout the day, I’ll continue looking for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the lower-70s for most. It’ll be a beautiful afternoon to enjoy being outdoors or putting up Christmas decorations. Plus, we’ll look for the same weather on Tuesday.

By mid-week, another cold front will push in bringing more scattered rain chances later Wednesday into Thursday morning. This feature will also cool down high temps in the 50s &60s through Friday. Before we warm back into the 70s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.