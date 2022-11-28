Early voting begins in Ga. for Senate runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is next week, but early voting is now underway for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.

The early voting process is just like voting on election day, so bring your ID and come cast your ballot.

For Chatham County voters, you can come to the Chatham County Board of Registrars office from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., or the four other locations at Mosquito Control, the Civic Center, Islands Library and Southwest Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

These will be the hours Monday through Friday. This is the only week of early voting before the runoff election next week on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 voters already cast their ballot over the weekend during Saturday and Sunday voting in Chatham County.

Even though there were some lines, it moved quickly because there is just the one senate runoff on the ballot. This is the runoff for the highly contested Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.

If you didn’t vote in the midterm you can still vote in this runoff, but only if you were registered to vote by the deadline for midterms. You can no longer register to vote just for this runoff.

