Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Early voting begins in Ga. for Senate runoff

From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker(Contributed)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is next week, but early voting is now underway for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff.

The early voting process is just like voting on election day, so bring your ID and come cast your ballot.

For Chatham County voters, you can come to the Chatham County Board of Registrars office from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., or the four other locations at Mosquito Control, the Civic Center, Islands Library and Southwest Library will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

These will be the hours Monday through Friday. This is the only week of early voting before the runoff election next week on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 voters already cast their ballot over the weekend during Saturday and Sunday voting in Chatham County.

Even though there were some lines, it moved quickly because there is just the one senate runoff on the ballot. This is the runoff for the highly contested Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.

If you didn’t vote in the midterm you can still vote in this runoff, but only if you were registered to vote by the deadline for midterms. You can no longer register to vote just for this runoff.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Mac
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Mac
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left three people hurt
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89

Latest News

THE News at 11 Saturday
Voting in Chatham Co. begins for Georgia’s Senate runoff race
Early voting for Georgia Senate Runoff begins Saturday in Chatham Co.
Early voting for Georgia Senate Runoff begins Saturday in Chatham Co.
Early voting for Georgia Senate Runoff begins Saturday in Chatham Co.
Alan Perry
Alan Perry wins Hilton Head Island mayoral runoff election