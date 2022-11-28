First Holiday Market huge hit for Tybee Island businesses

TYBEE ISLAND , Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island businesses are raving about the success they had in sales at the island’s first-ever holiday market over the weekend.

Businesses and vendors who set up shop on Tybrisa Street Saturday had no idea what sales would look like. One business owner said it couldn’t have gone better.

In fact, she said she’s been going to markets and shows for 15 years and the holiday market was the most successful one she’s ever had. She said it gave them what they need during the slow time.

Tybrisa Street was packed Saturday with people and more than 30 vendors. The Tybee Island Main Street Association says they’re so proud with how it turned out and they already have vendors asking to be put on the list for next year.

One of those who set up shop, Saturday, was Sarah Bernzott, the Owner of the Irritable Pelican Arti Gallery. She says over the weekend she saw an uptick in sales like never before and that Cyber Monday has already been a great success.

She says an online presence is key to maintaining sales whether people walk in the door or not, especially when it’s the island’s slow season. She says she’s offering big deals for the day and has more people clicking into her website on a Monday than normal.

“One of the things that we track is how many people look at our website daily, weekly, monthly and this morning when I looked at it the last time there were over 293 people who had looked at it since 7:00 this morning which we were very happy about! The sales are going quite well, we’re pleased with that and we feel like we’re able to help the people who help us through the year,” said Bernzott.

This Friday is the island’s Christmas parade, so businesses out here and the main street program hope to keep the momentum going. They hope people come out here, spend some time and support the local businesses for the remainder of the year.

