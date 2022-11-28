Sky Cams
Local church helps put gifts under the tree, hope back in the season

For the 8th year Compassion Christian offered free Christmas shopping event to those in need
CCC Toy Give Away(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Compassion Christian Church opened their doors to those in need for a free Christmas shopping event Monday.

Those who attended were able to fill a stocking and pick out toys for the children in their family as well as grab a holiday meal and some treats for their pets.

In total they were able to help around 200 families, and roughly 700 children here in our community.

But Compassion Christian Henderson Campus Pastor Harrison Huxford hopes those who came left with far more than just toys, “You know, as a church we kind of go, ‘Jesus loved everybody. Let’s just try and do what He did. Let’s just love like he loved. So, what I hope people take with them today is actually hope. Not just that they would receive hope but then carry it with them and take it wherever they go. It’s a joy for us to know that we can make a difference in a tangible way in our city.”

