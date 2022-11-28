‘A lot of eager folks here’: Early voting begins in Richmond Hill for Georgia Senate runoff

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A line of voters wrapped around a Richmond Hill polling place.

“A lot of eager, eager folks here so the line is a little long,” Voter Gabriel Zwicker said.

Georgians once again heading to the polls to cast their vote to decide one of the state’s two US Senate seats.

“It’s for a better tomorrow for our kids, our grandkids and for the working class of Georgia,” Voter J.T. Lawry said.

Key issues still top of mind for voters nearly a month after the midterms.

These voters will join the nearly 170,000 Georgians who already cast their ballot early in-person over the weekend.

“We are on a path, today, to break the highest turnout vote ever in any early voting day in the history of any election in Georgia,” Georgia Secretary of State’s Office Gabriel Sterling said.

Some voters expressing frustration over a lack of weekend voting in Bryan County despite some other areas having open polling places.

Last week, a judge reversed a state ban on Saturday voting due to proximity to a state holiday.

“We just did not have the staffing to hold that Saturday voting, especially on such short notice,” Bryan County Communications Manager Matthew Kent said.

Still with the country watching Georgia voters are eager to cast their ballots in a race they say comes with high stakes for the state.

“My say does something in the grand scheme of the nation. It’s just such an influential feeling,” Zwicker said.

From what voters say the wait to vote here was only around 30 minutes Monday.

The lines seemed to keep moving quickly since there is only one race to fill out on the ballot.

Early voting at both locations, Pembroke City Hall and Timber Trail Gym, will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 and at individual precincts on Dec. 6 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

