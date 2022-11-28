New Hyundai Mobis plant expected to bring 1,500 jobs to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill leaders are sharing their excitement for a new 926 million dollar manufacturing facility coming to the city.

Richmond Hill’s mayor says the main takeaway from this announcement is the 1500 jobs the plant is expected to create.

He says infrastructure work is crucial as site construction is expected to start in the coming months.

The 1.2 million square foot facility will be built at Richmond Hill’s Belfast Commerce Park just off I-95.

Mayor Russ Carpenter says the city will be ready for the new jobs highlighting the importance, he says, of having Richmond Hill residents be able to work in the city they call home, instead of commuting to other places.

Hyundai Mobis’ plant will be close to the new Heartwood development which is expected to have 10,000 new homes in 25 years’ time.

Mayor Carpenter says this announcement represents a massive economic investment for Richmond Hill.

“For our city, by far number one. We couldn’t imagine the economic impact it’s going to have. This is home construction; this is industrial construction. Jobs, jobs, jobs, that’s the main thing. Like I said, we are elated,” Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter said.

This is the second automotive supplier announced for Hyundai’s new Metaplant America currently under construction off I-16 in northern Bryan County.

Hyundai Mobis’ plant is expected to start production here in the south end some time in 2024 and will supply EV Power Electric systems and charging unites.

