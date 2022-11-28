Organization opens interactive trailer to showcase warning signs of substance misuse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County residents have an opportunity to learn more about substance abuse.

RX Abuse Leadership Initiative, or RALI CARES, has an interactive trailer open to the public outside The Front Porch facility in Savannah. It’s designed to look like a teenager’s bedroom.

Your job is to spot the hidden warning signs of substance misuse.

“It was set up by mostly parents who lost kids to opioid misuse. So, a lot of the things that they told us they saw, things they would pass on to other parents, are things they saw daily, and they didn’t know what they were. They had suspicions but they were talked out of those suspicions. So, we like to walk educators and parents through the trailer so they can speak from a position of strength when confronting their children,” CODE3 Association Executive Director Joseph Abdalla said.

The trailer is open until 7 p.m. Monday.

You must be 21 years or older to take a tour.

